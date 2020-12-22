Pennyworth Teaser Features Season 2B Premiere Date, an Illicit Liplock and Lucius Fox — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Ahead of Pennyworth‘s XL midseason finale, TVLine has an exclusive look at the back half of Season 2 — including the date on which it will arrive.

Epix’s “Batman prequel” of sorts serves up a double-episode argy-bargy this Sunday starting at 9/8c. In “The Belt and the Welt,” Alfred, Bazza and Daveboy (played by Jack Bannon, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett and Ryan Fletcher) set out to find out who had the nerve to steal from them, while Crowley (Jonjo O’Neill) enacts his plan — with unintended results. That’s followed by “the Hunted Fox,” in which Alfie, still haunted by tragedy, agrees to join Gully’s (James Purefoy) team on an upcoming job. Meanwhile, pressure begins to take its toll on Harwood (Jason Flemyng) and direct him toward firing up Project Stormcloud.

The Season 2B teaser above offers some provocative glimpses of the sophomore run’s final six episodes, including an illicit liplock between Alfie and Captain Troy’s wife Melanie (played by Arrow alum Jessica de Gouw). You also get a couple of different peeks at Lucius Fox, played by Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) and who at this early stage is “but a young scientist who suffers no fools.” (Manyonda in fact makes his first appearance this Sunday.)

And, as promised, the exclusive teaser above also announces the date on which the second half of Pennyworth Season 2 arrives: Sunday, March 7.

