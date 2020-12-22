Last Man Standing's Final Season Premiere Delayed (By One Hour)

Last Man Standing will be warming the bench a smidgen longer than expected. TV Shows Ending in 2021

Fox announced late Tuesday that the Tim Allen comedy’s ninth and final season will premiere Sunday, Jan. 3 at 9:30 pm/ET, one hour later than originally announced. The network will instead use that night’s 8:30 pm slot to launch its new animated comedy The Great North, which will air immediately following the debut of Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat at 8 pm.

A new episode of The Simpsons will lead into Last Man Standing at 9 pm.

All four shows will air immediately following Fox’s NFL doubleheader coverage, so those time slots could very well shift on the East Coast.

Following their special Sunday premieres, Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing will relocate to their regular Thursday time slots at 9 and 9:30 pm, respectively, beginning Jan. 7. The Great North, meanwhile, will return to the Sunday schedule (with the rest of Fox’s animation block) on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Fox announced in October that Last Man Standing would end with Season 9. “I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” Allen said in a statement at the time. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”