FX Orders Reservation Dogs, Comedy About Native American Teens From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi

FX has ordered to series Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy from Sterlin Harjo (Barking Water) and Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows).

The series follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who “spend their days committing crime… and fighting it,” reads the synopsis.

The cast is headlined by D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Murdoch Mysteries), Devery Jacobs (Netflix’s The Order), Paulina Alexis and newcomer Lane Factor, while Tamara Podemski (Coroner), Zahn McClarnon (Fargo), Macon Blair, Kirk Fox (Briarpatch), Matty Cardarople (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone guest-star in the pilot.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” FX Entertainment original programming chief Nick Grad said in a statement. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities — mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” said Harjo. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs‘ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”