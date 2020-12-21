Riverdale to Write Vanessa Morgan's Real-Life Pregnancy Into Season 5 — What's It Mean for Cheryl and Toni?

There’s a bundle of joy headed to Riverdale this season… and the mother is not who you’d expect.

The CW teen drama will be incorporating series regular Vanessa Morgan’s real-life pregnancy into the show in Season 5, the actress revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday. Announcing that she’s headed to maternity leave, Morgan — who has played Toni on Riverdale since Season 2 — said she’s “feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!… Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo.”

The news may come as a surprise to Riverdale fans, though, since Toni is currently dating Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl Blossom, as of the end of Season 4. Does the fact that Toni’s pregnant mean she and Cheryl are headed for splitsville? Well, not necessarily: Riverdale will be incorporating a time jump of several years into Season 5, so maybe Toni and Cheryl eventually decide to get married and start a family together? Or maybe she serves as a surrogate for a friend who wants a baby (like Kevin, perhaps)? The possibilities are endless, really.

One thing’s for sure: We’ll find out when Riverdale returns for Season 5 on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c on The CW.

Check out Morgan’s Instagram post below, and then hit the comments and tell us, Riverdale fans: Who do you think will be the father of Toni’s baby?