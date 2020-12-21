9-1-1 Season 4 Premiere Finds an Awkward Vet in a Deadly Crisis

RELATED STORIES Nikki DeLoach Talks 'Awkward' Holiday Reunion, Recalls 'Surreal' Experience on 'Grey's Anatomy' and More

9-1-1‘s fourth season premiere just got… awkward.

Nikki DeLoach, best known to TVLine readers for playing Lacey Hamilton on MTV’s Awkward (2011–2016) will find herself in need of rescuing when the Fox drama returns (Jan. 18, 8/7c).

DeLoach is guest-starring as Janell, a cyclist who gets caught in the middle of the dam break; Maddie in the call center must try to locate and rescue her.

The premiere, appropriately titled “The New Abnormal,” finds the 118 protecting the citizens of Los Angeles from a mudslide — one possibly triggered by the aforementioned dam break.

Since wrapping Awkward in 2016, DeLoach has become a TV movie staple, starring in projects like A Dream of Christmas (2016), The Perfect Catch (2017), Truly, Madly, Sweetly and Reunited at Christmas (2018), Love to the Rescue, Love Takes Flight and Two Turtle Doves (2019), and Sweet Autumn and Cranberry Christmas (2020).

Are you looking forward to catching DeLoach in the 9-1-1 season premiere? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.