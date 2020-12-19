Friday Ratings: Blue Bloods Leads in Viewers, College Football Tops Demo

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Christmas

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods drew 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, holding steady with its winter finale and leading Friday in audience.

Of the Eye’s other winter finales, MacGyver (4.7 mil/0.4) dipped to a new demo low while Magnum P.I. (5.3 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Coverage of the USC/Oregon college football match averaged 3 mil and a night-winning 0.7 demo rating.

THE CW | The Christmas Caroler Challenge (510K/0.1) was steady.

ABC | Olaf’s Frozen Adventure drew 3 mil/0.5, while Shrek the Halls did 2.6 mil/0.5.

