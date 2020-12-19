The Wilds Renewed for Season 2

Amazon Prime’s The Wilds is returning for more dystopic slumber-party drama.

Announced on Instagram Saturday by the show’s cast (who can be seen celebrating in the video below), the story follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. “The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep and the traumas they’ve all endured,” according to the official synopsis. Oh, and one more rather ominous twist: “The girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

The cast includes Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy), Shannon Berry (Australia’s Offspring), Reign Edwards (MacGyver), Helena Howard (Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper), Erana James (New Zealand’s Golden Boy), Jenna Clause, Mia Healey and Sarah Pidgeon, while Rachel Griffiths (Brothers and Sisters), David Sullivan (Sharp Objects) and Troy Winbush (Scandal) are among the grown-ups.

The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher (Daredevil), who also serves as executive producer on the Amazon Studios/ABC Signature co-production alongside Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses and Dylan Clark.

Happy to hear we’ll be seeing more from the Wilds crew? Watch the cast’s official announcement via the video below, then sound off in the Comments!