Virgin River Renewed for Season 3 — Meet the Town's New Residents

Netflix is extending its stay in Virgin River, renewing the romantic drama series for a 10-episode third season, TVLine has learned.

Based on Robyn Carr’s popular books, Virgin River tells the story of Mel Monroe (played by This Is Us‘ Alexandra Breckenridge), a grieving nurse practitioner from Los Angeles who finds a fresh start — and a second chance at love, courtesy of bartender Jack Sheridan (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Martin Henderson) — in a sleepy Northern California town.

Zibby Allen (The Flash) is joining Virgin River‘s third season in the series-regular role of Jack’s sister Brie, described as a “smart, hard-charging, ballsy” lawyer who turns out to be “a whole lot of fun.”

Stacey Farber (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will also recur in Season 3 as Lilly’s daughter Tara Anderson, who helps her mother raise Chloe while her three siblings are living away from home.

The popular adaptation also stars Colin Lawrence (Riverdale) as Preacher, Lauren Hammersley (Orphan Black) as Charmaine, Annette O’Toole (Smallville) as Hope, Tim Matheson (Hart of Dixie) as Doc, Grayson Gurnsey (Game On) as Ricky and Sarah Dugdale (Supernatural) as Lizzie.

Virgin River‘s 10-episode second season, which dropped on Nov. 27, concluded with a trio of game-changing twists: Mere hours after going public with their engagement, Doc informed Hope that he got some bad news from his doctor; Preacher’s plans to become a San Francisco chef were derailed by the surprise return of Paige/Michelle’s son Christopher; and Mel was shocked to discover that someone shot Jack and left him for dead on the floor of his bar.

A premiere date will be announced later. TVLine's Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Virgin River's renewal.