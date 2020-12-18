Flight Attendant Renewed for Season 2 as Cassie Takes Off on 'New Adventure'

RELATED STORIES Did NCIS: LA Burn Thru Deeks' Drama? Spot Dixie Home on All Rise? Can All Lifetime Flicks Be Short? And More Qs!

The Flight Attendant Season 2 has been cleared for takeoff: HBO Max has formally renewed the Kaley Cuoco-fronted comedic caper for a second leg, to bow in 2021.

The closing moments of the Season 1 finale (released Dec. 17) laid the groundwork for further adventures of Cuoco’s flight attendant Cassie Bowden, by revealing that colleague Shane (Griffin Matthews) actually works for the CIA and has been keeping tabs on Megan’s (Rosie Perez) illegal dealings on behalf of North Korean spies.

Season 2 will find Cassie caught up “in a new adventure,” per HBO Max.

“There’s a lot of potential to have fun with that thread of Cassie and Shane, but we’re just in the very beginning of discussions of what that could be,” EP Steve Yockey shared in TVLine’s post mortem Q&A. “Everybody’s blown away with how well the series has been received… so I think that a second adventure would look something like if there were a whole new book, another Cassie Bowden: Flight Attendant adventure. What new trouble can she kind of stumble into, like a male Hitchcock protagonist? How can she get caught up in something that’s bigger than herself?”

Meaning yes, Cassie will likely once again get in over he head. “Look, the hallmark of our show already, after only eight episodes, is ‘Cassie makes bad choices,'” Yockey noted, “so I think that even in trying to be sober and really trying to make a change in her life, it’s still going to be entertaining to watch this person who makes choices that you would not make.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Flight Attendant‘s pickup.