Legacies Season 3: With Hope and Landon Sidelined, the Real Games Begin at School — 2021 FIRST LOOK

With so many of its students’ lives hanging in the balance, you’d think the Salvatore School wouldn’t have the time for recreational sports. But you’d be wrong.

While Alaric directs his attention towards the unfolding Hope-Landon crisis in Legacies‘ Jan. 21 season premiere (The CW, 9/8c), MG leads his fellow Stallions in their first-ever field day, of which TVLine has an exclusive first look. (Click here for more photos.)

As you may recall from the show’s truncated second season (thanks a lot, pandemic!), both Hope and Landon’s fates remain uncertain after a pair of game-changing cliffhangers; Hope never woke up after rescuing Josie from her own dark subconscious, whereas Landon was stabbed with the infamous golden arrow.

The third series in the Vampire Diaries saga, Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael Waithe, Chris Lee as Kaleb Hawkins and Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman. Ben Levin (Jed) and Leo Howard (Ethan) have also been promoted to series regulars, beginning with Season 3.

