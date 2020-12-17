Yellowjackets: Survival Drama Starring Christina Ricci Greenlit at Showtime

RELATED STORIES Rosie O'Donnell Joins American Gigolo Reboot at Showtime as Series Regular

Yellowjackets, a new survival drama, has been ordered to series at Showtime, TVLine has learned.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age tale, Yellowjackets will focus on a team of “wildly talented high school girls and soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later,” according to the official description.

Melanie Lynskey (Mrs. America), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable) will star, with Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Sammi Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) in supporting roles.

“Yellowjackets is a genre-bending, riveting story told across time periods, exploring the journeys of these women at two of the most formative times in their lives,” Showtime co-president of entertainment Jana Winograde said in a statement. “We have an unbelievable cast, led by Juliette, Christina, Melanie and Tawny, in a series that’s going to leave you on the edge of your seat with every episode.”

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Production starts early next year in Vancouver for a 2021 premiere.