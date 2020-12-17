Year in Review: The 20 Character Deaths That Just About Killed Us

With this year being such a colossal clusterfrak, we found ourselves clinging to our favorite characters like never before. So when many of those beloved touchstones were violently ripped away from us, we, well, let’s just say we did not take it well. Saddest TV Deaths of 2020

After reviewing the tsunami of obituaries that 2020 left in its wake, we’re paying special tribute to the 20 TV character deaths that hit us especially hard these past 12 months.

Our list begins with a heartbreaking Vikings goodbye from way back in January, and it concludes with a shocking Supernatural loss from just last month. The in-betweens include a Homeland favorite, a Boys heroine and a depressing, if inevitable, Murder victim.

A few quick notes: The deaths in this gallery are presented in chronological order, as we couldn’t have possibly ranked them from least to most heartbreaking. We’re not monsters. As further proof of our good nature, we should also remind you that THIS LIST IS LOADED WITH SPOILERS. IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP ON ALL YOUR FAVORITE SHOWS, YOU MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER CIRCLING BACK LATER.

Most importantly, we tried to limit our selection to one death per show (we made two key exceptions), so if you’re wondering why one of your personal TV tragedies didn’t make the cut, that could be why.

Browse our gallery of the year's 20 most tragic TV deaths