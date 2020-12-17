NCIS to Return in 2021 With Double Episodes, Including [Spoiler]'s Return

RELATED STORIES Amazing Race Winners Will and James Reflect on Their 'Once in a Lifetime' Trip, Reveal 'Perfect' Race Moment

NCIS fans can find some solace in the fact that when the CBS drama returns from its six-week holiday break, it will deliver a double-header that brings back a familiar face and then resolves an ongoing mystery.

CBS has revealed that when NCIS resumes Season 18 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the first episode — titled “Sunburn” and directed by cast member Rocky Carroll — turns McGee and his wife Delilah’s Bahamian vacation into a high-stakes mission when a case the team is tracking (of a dead escape room manager) has ties to the island they’re on. Also in that 8/7c episode, Gibbs fears the worst when his search for Fornell leads to blood.

Delilah’s returns marks Margo Harshman’s first appearance in the role since February 2019.

A second episode follows that same night, at 9 pm. In “Head of the Snake,” Gibbs and Fornell’s crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s daughter Emily’s overdose comes to a climax. Also, Gibbs and Vance “finally let the team in on a case that has dangerous implications.”

Maybe with that second episode we will find out why Gibbs shot McGee in that scene from the season premiere, which was set in the present day? (Harshman guest-stars as Delilah in that episode as well, as does Juliette Angelo as Emily Fornell.)

