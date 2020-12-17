L.A. Law Sequel Series in the Works, With Blair Underwood Returning to Star

RELATED STORIES L.A. Law Reboot Delayed

ABC might want to triple check the elevators before revisiting this one: Blair Underwood is set to reprise the role of Jonathan Rollins for a sequel series to the Emmy Award-winning legal drama L.A. Law, our sister site Deadline reports.

This updated take on L.A. Law is once again set at the McKenzie Brackman law firm, which now specializes in “only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases.” Underwood’s character has reportedly become more conservative over the years, so viewers can expect plenty of friction between Jonathan and a millennial named JJ Freeman.

Though Underwood is the only actor from the original series confirmed to be starring in the sequel, the report suggests that several of his costars will likely appear if the show is ordered to series. Some of the show’s other original cast members included Corbin Bernsen, Jimmy Smits and Harry Hamlin.

Underwood will executive-produce the ABC project alongside writers Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed, and director Anthony Hemingway. The late Steven Bochco’s wife Dayna and son Jesse will also executive-produce via Steven Bochco Productions.

L.A. Law aired for eight seasons on NBC (1986–1994), taking home more than a dozen Primetime Emmy Awards during its successful run. A broadcast reboot was in the works as recently as 2017, though the project was ultimately put back into development for potential pitching to cable or streaming networks.

