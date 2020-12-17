Kids Say the Darndest Things, With Tiffany Haddish, Revived at CBS

Kids Say the Darndest Things is returning to its original network. CBS has revived the latest version of the variety series, hosted and executive-produced by Tiffany Haddish, for a second season to air in 2021.

The news comes seven months after the family friendly series was cancelled at ABC. It aired as part of the network’s Sunday-night lineup during the 2019-2020 TV season, sandwiched between America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank.

“I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgement,” Haddish said in a statement. “What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I’m the straight man here, and that’s fine with me.”

Adds Mitch Graham, CBS Entertainment’s senior VP of Alternative Programming, “Few things have more universal appeal and humor than the unfiltered honesty of a child, and the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish takes that to the next level. It’s great to have Kids Say back on CBS and part of our expanding alternative slate for 2021.” Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back

Kids Say the Darndest Things originated as a CBS Radio segment in 1945, when Art Linkletter interviewed children as part of Art Linkletter’s House Party. The show made the leap to TV in 1952 and ran for an additional 17 years. A standalone version of Kids Say, hosted by Bill Cosby, aired on CBS from 1998 to 2000.

ABC’s one-and-done revival season averaged 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). Its season finale aired in January.

Are you looking forward to the return of Kids Say the Darndest Things?