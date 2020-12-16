Fox and Pepsi Team for Cherries Wild Game Show, Hosted by Jason Biggs

RELATED STORIES Fantasy Island Reboot Ordered at Fox, to Premiere Summer 2021

Fantasy Island Reboot Ordered at Fox, to Premiere Summer 2021 9-1-1 Season 4: Is Maddie Ready for Motherhood? -- 2021 FIRST LOOK

Fox has announced a February 2021 premiere date for Cherries Wild, a primetime game show hosted by Jason Biggs ( Outmatched American Pie).

Pepsi — specifically, its (you guessed it) Wild Cherry flavor — has “uniquely collaborated” with Fox on the trivia show, akin to how the pop previously partnered on the network’s The X Factor and Empire.

Premiering Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7/6c and created by Wes Kauble (Beat Shazam), the half-hour Cherries Wild features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay – during which a team of two contestants will try and “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning a $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win that boffo prize.

“We are excited to partner with our longtime friends at Pepsi on Cherries Wild,” Fox Entertainment’s alternative programming chief Rob Wade said in a statement. “This is a bold concept that best illustrates the limitless possibilities that can be accomplished when two great brands join forces to deliver audiences a wildly entertaining program and an equally dazzling product. With the always charming Jason Biggs at the helm, Cherries Wild is a refreshing twist on the classic trivia game show.”