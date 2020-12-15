What's On Your TV Wish List for 2021?

RELATED STORIES TVLine Readers Give Thanks For a New Haunting, Ted Lasso's Charm, Canadian Imports, Lovecraft Scares and More

Since we’ve all had just about enough of 2020, let’s look forward to the new year ahead — more specifically, the TV that awaits us in 2021.

Back in November, TVLine readers gave thanks for their personal TV highlights of the past year, including HBO Max’s nostalgic West Wing reunion, Link and Amelia’s enduring romance on Grey’s Anatomy, a fitting sendoff for Supernatural‘s Winchester brothers and the cozy comfort of classic sitcoms in these trying times, among other things.

But now, it’s time to tell us what you want to see in the upcoming TV year. Are you praying for a cancelled show to find a new home? Crossing your fingers that a certain ‘ship sets sail? What about a storyline you want to end sooner rather than later?

Here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Wish List,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your small-screen hopes. Once we receive your submissions, we’ll compile a batch of ’em into a holiday gallery on Friday, Dec. 25 (aka Christmas Day). But please, ONLY SUBMIT ONE (1) WISH per reader, or risk your email not being read.

We’ve turned off comments on this post, so once again: Email us at feedback@tvline.com, or use our Contact Us page, to tell us the TV developments you’d like to see in 2021. We look forward to reading your submissions!