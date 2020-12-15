Ratings: Bachelorette Ties for Monday Demo Win, Voice Dominates in Viewers

RELATED STORIES Did Bachelorette Deserve All-New Men? How Did NCIS: LA Agent Not Know? Did Fire Romance Flame Out? And More Qs

In the latest TV show ratings, The Bachelorette‘s “Men Tell All” episode drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating on Monday, marking season lows on both counts yet tying The Voice for the nightly demo win.

NBC’s The Voice (7.6 mil/1.0, read recap and vote on finale), however, easily delivered the night’s biggest audience with Part 1 of its season finale, hitting its best Monday numbers since early November. Leading out of that, Nurses (3.7 mil/0.6) surged in the demo versus last week’s Stateside premiere.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 mil/0.5), a heartbreaking All Rise (4 mil/0.4) and a heartwarming Bull (5.1 mil/0.4) all ticked down with their fall finales.

THE CW | The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball drew 500K and a 0.1.

FOX | L.A’s Finest returned to 1.23 million viewers (a broadcast low) and a 0.3 rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

