Can the Search Party Find Dory? Get Season 4 Premiere Date and Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Flight Attendant's Zosia Mamet Sizes Up the Annie/Cassie Friendship, Whether It Can Survive Max-cident

The Flight Attendant's Zosia Mamet Sizes Up the Annie/Cassie Friendship, Whether It Can Survive Max-cident The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad, The Sopranos Prequel Head to HBO Max as Warner Bros. Sends Entire 2021 Film Slate to Upstart Streamer

The Search Party has a new mission — to find Dory — and it will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, when HBO Max launches Season 4 of the comedic thriller.

As is becoming typical for HBO Max, the new season will launch with the first three episodes. Another three will drop a week later, followed by the final four on Jan. 28.

As teased in the, um, teaser above, Season 4 finds Dory (played by Alia Shawkat) held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park.

As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests,” reads the synopsis, “they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.”

Season 4 guest stars include Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan), Busy Philipps (Cougar Town), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Griffin Dunne (This Is Us) and Lillias White (The Get Down), as well as novelist R.L. Stine in a cameo role.

Check out the teaser above, and Season 4 poster below: