JAG's David James Elliott to Play Stephen Amell's Dad in Starz's Heels

JAG alum David James Elliott has entered the ring of Starz’s family/wrestling drama Heels, playing pop to Arrow vet Stephen Amell.

Written by Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) with Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse) serving as showrunner, Heels is described as “a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling.” Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack and Ace Spade (played by Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. “In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel,” says the synopsis. “But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

Per our sister site Deadline, Elliott will play Tom Spade, a former wrestler who is Jack and Ace’s father, and husband to Carol (Mary McCormack). As proprietor of the Duffy Wrestling League, he built a business that has provided opportunities for aspiring wrestlers from all over the country.

In addition to his run as JAG‘s Harm (which he reprised on NCIS: Los Angeles earlier this year), DJE’s TV credits include Spinning Out, YouTube’s Impulse, Secrets and Lies, and GCB.

Additionally on Heels, Joel Murray (aka Mad Men‘s Fred Rumsen) will recur as Eddie Earl, a successful local proprietor and sponsor of the DWL.