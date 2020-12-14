Empire Spinoff Starring Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Not Moving Forward at Fox

RELATED STORIES Maggie Q to Star in Fox's Pivoting, With Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe

Empire‘s Cookie has crumbled, unfortunately: A planned spinoff of the hit drama with Taraji P. Henson reprising her role as Cookie is not moving forward at Fox, according to our sister site Variety.

News of the spinoff first surfaced in July, with Empire co-creator Danny Strong serving as co-showrunner on the potential series alongside Empire vets Yolanda Lawrence and Stacy Littlejohn. The series would have centered on the next chapter for Henson’s Cookie, following the Empire series finale, which aired in April and capped a six-season run on Fox. But the Cookie-centered spinoff is still being shopped to ABC and Hulu, Deadline reports. (It’s produced by 20th Television, which is now owned by Disney, under a first-look deal with Henson.)

Henson earned a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award along with a pair of Emmy nominations for her work as fierce matriarch Loretha “Cookie” Lyon on Empire. She’s set to launch a talk show about mental health on Facebook Watch called Peace of Mind With Taraji, and also hosted last month’s American Music Awards on ABC. Her other TV credits include Person of Interest, The Division and Boston Legal.

