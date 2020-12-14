RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Premiere Twist Revealed — Watch Trailer

Get ready to gag six times over. VH1 on Monday released the official trailer for the upcoming 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which includes a major twist that threatens every queen-testant in the game.

The Jan. 1 premiere (8/7c) will kick off with Mama Ru informing the queens that they “must immediately go head-to-head on the main stage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives.”

As announced last week, the following 13 queens will be competing this season: Denali (Chicago, Ill.), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, Nev.), Gottmik (Los Angeles, Calif.), Joey Jay (Phoenix, Ariz.), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, Ill.), Kandy Muse (New York, N.Y.), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, Ga.), Olivia Lux (New York, N.Y.), Rosé (New York, N.Y.), Symone (Los Angeles, Calif.), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, Ga.), Tina Burner (New York, N.Y.), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis, Minn.) Click here for individual photos of the competitors.

In addition to Drag Race Season 13, VH1 also recently ordered a sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. That cast will be announced at a later date.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at the Season 13 queens in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this first-of-its-kind twist below.