Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Contestant Lineup Includes Stars of This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, Community and More

An OG Grey Sloan surgeon, one of the Pearson family’s Big 3, a pair of Greendale CC grads and Pee-wee Herman himself are among the two dozen boldfaced names circling Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

ABC on Monday unveiled the contestant list for the starry Wheel offshoot — which premieres Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c — and in addition to Grey’s Anatomy‘s Chandra Wilson, This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz, Community alums Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown, and actor-entertainer Paul Reubens, the lineup includes Saturday Night Live vets Kevin Nealon, Leslie Jones and Rob Riggle, Desperate Housewives‘ Teri Hatcher, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jennie Garth and Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

The roster of celebs also includes Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Drew Carey (The Price is Right), Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception), professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank), Jeannie Mai (The Real), E! News vet Maria Menounos, Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, America’s Funniest Home Videos), Sherri Shepherd (Trial & Error), ESPN’s Joe Tessitore and Constance Zimmer (Unreal).

Iconic Wheel of Fortune duo Pat Sajak and Vanna White are on board to headline the spinoff, which will find the above celebs competing for the chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.