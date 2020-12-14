Bridgerton Trailer: Shonda Rhimes Crafts a 19th Century Scandal With a Netflix-Sized Budget — WATCH

RELATED STORIES Netflix's Sabrina Meets the Original Aunts Hilda and Zelda in CAOS Part 4 -- Watch Epic Crossover Video

Netflix's Sabrina Meets the Original Aunts Hilda and Zelda in CAOS Part 4 -- Watch Epic Crossover Video Fate: The Winx Saga, Based on Animated Series, Gets 2021 Premiere Date on Netflix -- Watch Teaser

For her first Netflix series, Shonda Rhimes is stirring up scandal with minimal budget constraints and the results are, well, all over the super-sumptuous Bridgerton trailer.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novels, the eight-episode Shondaland series — which drops on Christmas Day — follows 19th century heroine Daphne (Younger‘s Phoebe Dynevor), the oldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she seeks a husband in Regency London. All the while, Daphne and her potential suitors live under Lady Whistledown’s (Julie Andrews) omniscient scrutiny.

Daphne finally meets her match — so to speak — in the Duke of Hastings (For the People‘s Regé-Jean Page), a bad-boy bachelor. The two feign mutual disinterest, but as the show’s synopsis puts it, “their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

The Bridgerton cast also includes Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Bessie Carter aas Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich and Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley.

Chris Van Dusen created the series, and will EP alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.