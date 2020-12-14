All American Season 3 Trailer Teases Spencer's Rocky Return to Crenshaw (and a Big Secret) — 2021 FIRST LOOK

There’s truly no place like home — especially if you’re seeking conflict with your current and former high school football teams.

That’s what Spencer James encounters in All American‘s Season 3 trailer, which TVLine can share exclusively. In the 2021 First Look video embedded above, Spencer returns to his old stomping ground, South Crenshaw High School, where he transferred at the end of Season 2 in an attempt to stop Crenshaw from becoming a magnet school.

But despite Spencer’s best efforts to convince his Beverly High friends that nothing will change now that he’s at a different school, Jordan is quick to remind him, “Except for the color of your jersey.”

As you might recall, Coach Baker decided in the Season 2 finale — at the end of a brutal year, personally and professionally — that he would follow Spencer to Crenshaw, where he’s now the football team’s head coach. Among other obstacles, he’s up against a ruthless school principal, who warns Billy, “Good luck scraping your team together” after he raises the required grade point average for students to play school sports.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Layla divulges “the biggest summer secret ever” to Simone (fully aware that it could “blow up in everyone’s faces”), and the show addresses the Black Lives Matter movement on the heels of real-life protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

All American returns Monday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c on The CW. Check out the full Season 3 trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!