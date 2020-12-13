The Rookie: Brandon Routh Suits Up as [Spoiler]'s T.O. — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Brandon Routh is up and at ’em in these exclusive 2021 First Look photos from ABC’s The Rookie.

As recently reported, the Legends of Tomorrow and Chuck alum will recur during Season 3 of the light procedural as Officer Doug Stanton, an 11-year veteran of the LAPD whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station.

TVLine and the photo below can now confirm that Stanton will be Officer Jackson West’s (Titus Makin Jr.) training officer — though “Doug’s aggressive methods cause instant friction with his rookie,” showrunner Alexi Hawley tells us.

At the time that his casting was announced, Routh shared on Twitter that he was “honored and excited to join the wonderful team at The Rookie for some timely, honest, and self-reflective storytelling in Season 3. Big thanks to Alexi Hawley and [series lead] Nathan Fillion for creating a show willing to meet the current moment and having the bravery to confront challenging issues.”

Now, I know what you’re wondering: If Stanton is West’s T.O., where is Officer Angela Lopez (played by Alyssa Diaz)? Hawley tells TVLine, “Lopez will find herself thrown in the deep end when she becomes a rookie detective.”

The Rookie will return to duty Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10/9c, staying put in its Season 2 time slot. Per ABC’s teaser for the coming season, Fillion’s Officer John Nolan is “nearing the end of his training” and facing “his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.”

