The Amazing Race Poll: Who Will Win Season 32? And Who Should Win?

After nearly wrapping up their globetrotting adventure, The Amazing Race‘s six finalists-turned-BFFs are bringing the $1 million showdown back home.

On Wednesday’s finale (CBS, 8/7c), the Final 3 teams head to New Orleans for what should be a nail-biting match-up between married parents Hung and Chee, boyfriends Will and James, and volleyball brothers Riley and Maddison. But before they race to Phil’s lucrative (and last!) pit stop, we’re breaking down the competition, and asking who you think will emerge victorious.

Hung and Chee started the season strong, and with their excellent communication, the couple snagged wins in the first two legs. Despite a brief slip-up in Round 4, the husband/wife duo earned plenty of second and third place finishes, delivering a steady performance that kept them afloat for weeks. That said, they placed behind the other two remaining teams in the last four legs of the race. They’re going to have to pick it up if they want to see their names atop that check.

Will and James have been a consistent pair from the starting gun, but despite their street smarts and extensive Race knowledge, the boyfriends have often buckled under pressure. Should they have to drive stick in the finale, it could very well be their undoing. Otherwise, they’re a formidable team that neither of their competitors should underestimate.

But let’s be real: Riley and Maddison are the team to beat. The volleyballers from Hawaii are hot off of three first place finishes in a row, (which were preceded by a slick set of second place bows), so… track record? Pretty darn solid, if you ask us. These guys are fast on their feet, and have yet to meet a roadblock or detour they couldn’t annihilate. Could their positive attitudes and impressive hustle help them stick the landing?

For what it’s worth, we’d bet on the bros, but as we’ve witnessed time and time again, anything can happen on the Race. One stroke of bad luck (or a single confused taxi driver) can make all of the difference between celebration and devastation.

Who do you think will win Season 32? And who should? Cast your votes in our polls below, then drop a comment to defend your picks!

–