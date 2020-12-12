TV Ratings: CBS Dramas Tie Shark Tank and WWE SmackDown for Friday Win

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday dramas all held steady, while Shark Tank and Friday Night SmackDown both dipped, landing the five shows in a big ol’ tie for the nightly demo win.

CBS’ MacGyver (4.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.2 mil/0.5) all matched their season openers in the demo, with Blue Bloods delivering Friday’s largest audience (as it does).

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5, veggies in your ice cream?!) and Fox’s SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) each were down a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge did 510K and a 0.1.

