TV Ratings: CBS Dramas Tie Shark Tank and WWE SmackDown for Friday Win

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Friday dramas all held steady, while Shark Tank and Friday Night SmackDown both dipped, landing the five shows in a big ol’ tie for the nightly demo win. 10 Best Drama Series of 2020

CBS’ MacGyver (4.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.2 mil/0.5) all matched their season openers in the demo, with Blue Bloods delivering Friday’s largest audience (as it does).

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.8 mil/0.5, veggies in your ice cream?!) and Fox’s SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) each were down a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge did 510K and a 0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

