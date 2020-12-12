SNL: Kate McKinnon Replaces Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci, Provides Vaccine Update

RELATED STORIES Brad Pitt Played Fauci in 'SNL at Home' Cold Open — Watch Video

Brad Pitt Played Fauci in 'SNL at Home' Cold Open — Watch Video Kristen Wiig to Host 'SNL' on Dec. 19

Kate McKinnon succeeded Brad Pitt as Saturday Night Live‘s Dr. Anthony Fauci this weekend, appearing opposite Heidi Gardner’s Dr. Deborah Birx to provide the latest information on COVID vaccine distribution.

“Here’s how we’re going to do it: First, healthcare workers [will get the vaccine],” Fauci explained. “Your McSteamys, your McDreamys, what have you.” Next will be “super-seniors,” which Birx described as “anybody named Mildred, Horace, Blanche, Mable or Walter.” After that, “we’ll move on to prisoners, then teachers, then sick people,” all of whom will be vaccinated by “July 20-bada-bada,” Fauci confirmed.

Throughout their interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Fauci was interrupted by multiple women who hurled their bras in his direction. “Throughout this whole thing, I’ve been the only one saying facts, so some people gotta crush on me,” he explained. “They say stuff like, ‘Can you be my face mask?’ I respect it. Any other year, I’m a 2. This year, I’m a 10.”

Despite his newfound fame, Fauci remained hopeful that enough Americans would eventually receive the coronavirus vaccine and forget all about him. “That’s my goal: to have zero name recognition with Americans, because that means I’ll have done my job well,” he said. “I want to go back to being an anonymous hunk. But you have my promise that no matter who is in charge, I’ll do everything possible to ensure that you are able to safely see your loved ones, once again.”

What did you think of SNL‘s latest cold open? And whose Fauci do you prefer: Pitt or McKinnon? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.