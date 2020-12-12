Family Guy Sneak Peek: With Lois Away, Peter Makes the Yuletide Gay

RELATED STORIES Family Guy Video: Meg's Sex Dream About Santa Claus Is Ho-Ho-Horrifying

Family Guy Video: Meg's Sex Dream About Santa Claus Is Ho-Ho-Horrifying Maggie Q to Star in Fox's Pivoting, With Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe

Christmas at the Griffin household begins to fall apart when Lois decides to abandon Peter and the kids on Sunday’s episode of Family Guy (Fox, 9:30/8:30c). Little does she know, they’ll be just fine without her.

In fact, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the twisted holiday installment, Peter seizes the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with yet another one of his non-canonical gay lovers. (At least we think they’ve all been non-canonical. If not, Peter and Lois really need to have a conversation about the future of their marriage.)

The clip also finds Peter successfully preparing Christmas dinner, minus the part where he accidentally puts Meg in the oven and seats the pig at the table. (Again, at least we think he did that accidentally. Who can say, really?)

“When the family fails to help Lois with the Christmas shopping, she walks out on the family and the Griffins must try to save Christmas on their own,” reads the official description for Sunday’s episode, which is cleverly titled “The First No L.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Sunday’s Family Guy Christmas episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.