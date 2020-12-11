TVLine Items: Marvel's What If...? Trailer, Days Recasts Vivian and More

Marvel is asking a big question with the trailer for its first animated series What If…?

Premiering next summer on Disney+, the show explores alternate scenarios and features the voice of Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, as well as a slew of MCU talent reprising their roles.

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at the upcoming adventures.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Days of Our Lives has tapped Linda Dano (Another World) to take over the role of villainess Vivian Alamain, who was previously portrayed by Robin Strasser and Louise Sorel, Soaps.com reports.

* National Geographic’s anthology series Genius will move to Disney+ for Season 4, which will focus on civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., it was announced during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday.

* The Kardashian/Jenner clan — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie — have signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to create global content exclusively for the streamer in the U.S. and internationally on Star.

* HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher returns for Season 19 on Friday, Jan. 15.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Dickinson Season 2, premiering Friday, Jan. 8:

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the concert film ariana grande: excuse me, i love you, debuting Monday, Dec. 21:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?