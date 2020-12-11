Charmed Season 3 Trailer Warns of a Sacrifice and the 'Destruction of the Sisterhood' — 2021 FIRST LOOK

If the Vera-Vaughn sisters thought 2020 was a beast, just wait until they see what awaits them in the new year. TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Charmed‘s third season, a 30-second video full of ominous predictions for the all-powerful witches.

In addition to Macy reminding Mel and Maggie that “the destruction of the sisterhood is inevitable,” we also hear an unfamiliar voice warning, “To restore life to the magical world requires the greatest power — and the greatest sacrifice.” That same voice can be heard saying, “I’m afraid not even the Charmed Ones can survive the death of all magic.” (Oh, you’re afraid?!)

Charmed wrapped its second season in May with a makeshift finale that found the sisters gearing up for their final battle against the Faction. It also included a heartbreaking moment for one of the show’s (incredibly) slow-burning couples, all of which you can read about in our interview with the showrunners.

Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery star as the show’s titular Charmed Ones, along with Rupert Evans as their trusty Whitelighter. Season 2 also introduced us to Jordan Donica as a boxer named Jordan, and Poppy Drayton as Parker’s sister Abby.

Charmed returns with new episodes on Sunday, Jan. 24 (9/8c). Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Season 3 — you can click here to watch if the video doesn’t appear — then drop a comment with your hopes for the Vera-Vaughn sisters below.