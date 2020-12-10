Ratings: Grinch Audience Two Sizes Too Small; S.W.A.T. and For Life Rise

RELATED STORIES 'The Grinch' Musical: Matthew Morrison Farts, Judges Your Ugly Couch in NBC's Holiday Production

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s staging of the Grinch musical drew just 2.5 million total viewers — the second smallest audience for a Big 4 show on Wednesday — and a 0.6 demo rating.

TVLine readers gave the spectacle an average grade of “D+.”

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Amazing Race (4 mil/0.7) was steady, while SEAL Team (4.3 mil/0.6) and S.W.A.T. (3.8 mil/0.5) both ticked up — with the latter hitting season highs.

FOX | Leading out of The Masked Singer‘s lower-rated but night-topping holiday special (4.7 mil/1.0), I Can See Your Voice (3.4 mil/0.8) slipped to its lowest Wednesday numbers with its finale.

ABC | Leading out of The Great Christmas Light Fight (3.9 mil/0.65), For Life (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up.

THE CW | Devils (434K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while the Greatest Holiday Commercials special did 518K/0.1.

