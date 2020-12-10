Moana, Zootopia, Cars and More to Become Series on Disney+

RELATED STORIES Secret Invasion, Marvel Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Coming to Disney+

Shocker: Disney Animation is turning to its beloved roster of existing properties for its first batch of original animated series on Disney+.

During the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020, the streaming giant announced that it is developing shows based on several popular films, including Big Hero 6, Moana, The Princess and the Frog and Zootopia. Keep reading for a breakdown of what to expect from each show:

* Baymax! is a new series — not to be confused with Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6: The Series — set in the world of San Fransokyo, coming in 2022.

* Moana is a long-form series set in the titular character’s small Polynesian village, coming in 2023.

* Tiana is described as a musical comedy starring The Princess and the Frog‘s beloved restaurateur, coming in 2022.

* Zootopia+ is a short-form series set in the world of Zootopia, including segments called The Real Housemice of Rodentia and So You Think You Can Prance. You can expect that one in 2022 as well.

Additionally, Disney Animation is teaming up with Pan-African entertainment company Kugali for Iwájú, an animated science fiction series coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pixar is cooking up a series based on the Cars franchise, as well as a new show based on Up‘s beloved dog Dug.

Which of these projects are you excited to see? Drop ’em in a comment below.