Julia Roberts to Star in Apple TV+ Miniseries, Reese Witherspoon to EP

RELATED STORIES Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Surface, Psychological Thriller at Apple TV+

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Surface, Psychological Thriller at Apple TV+ Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special: Ariana Grande, J-Hud and More Join the Queen in Apple TV+ Trailer

Julia Roberts is bringing her million-dollar smile back to TV: The A-list actress will star in an upcoming limited series for Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The project, which has earned a straight-to-series order from Apple, is based on the upcoming Laura Dave novel The Last Thing He Told Me. (The novel will be published next May.) Roberts will play “a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared,” per the official description. Dave will adapt her own novel and serve as co-creator along with Oscar-winning writer Josh Singer (Spotlight).

Roberts will serve as an executive producer, along with Reese Witherspoon, via her production company Hello Sunshine. (Witherspoon also stars in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.) Roberts is, of course, best known for her film work, from Pretty Woman to her Oscar-winning role in Erin Brockovich, but she turned to the small screen in 2018 to star in the freshman season of Amazon’s thriller Homecoming.

For those keeping track, this is the fourth (!) TV project currently in the works for Roberts: She’s also slated to star in Amazon’s adaptation of the novel Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win, the HBO miniseries Today Will Be Different and an adaptation of the Slow Burn podcast from Homecoming EP Sam Esmail.