Industry Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

After surviving their firm’s reduction in force, the grads of Industry just cleared another major hurdle: HBO has renewed the British drama series for a second season, TVLine has learned.

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows a group of drug- and sex-fueled young graduates as they compete for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London. The pressure-cooker environment provides an insider’s view of the black box of high finance, while examining issues of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace. (The series wraps its eight-episode first season with back-to-back episodes Monday, Dec. 21, at 10 pm; all episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.)

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early 20s — replete with thrills, failures and victories,” executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for Season 2.”

Starring as the ambitious grads are Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (City of Tiny Lights), David Jonsson (Deep State) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Mogul Mowgli). In addition, Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl), Freya Mavor (Skins), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) and Ken Leung (High Maintenance) co-star as Pierpoint and Co.’s management.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal news. Are you excited to continue following the Industry grads? Let us know in the Comments!