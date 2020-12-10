Fate: The Winx Saga, Based on Animated Series, Gets 2021 Premiere Date on Netflix — Watch Teaser

Something fairy intriguing is landing at Netflix in the new year, with the premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga now slated for Jan. 22, 2021.

Adapted from the Italian animated series Winx Club — which aired for four seasons (2004–2009) before being revived by Nickelodeon for four more (2011–2019) — this live-action version chronicles the “coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp (A Discovery of Witches) as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger) as Sam. Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Legends), Alex Macqueen (Peaky Blinders) and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) also star.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) serves as showrunner for the six-episode first season, executive-producing alongside Winx creator Iginio Straffi, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), and Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee from Rainbow.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Fate: The Winx Saga, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.