Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19, Halts Talk Show Production

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting production on her talk show to pause until the new year.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” DeGeneres announced in a tweet. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Per our sister publication Variety, production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will not resume until January.

It’s been a difficult year for DeGeneres’ daytime series, which returned for Season 18 in September after multiple allegations of bullying and toxic workplace culture at the show. In her season premiere monologue, DeGeneres acknowledged and apologized for the alleged behavior, which had prompted an internal investigation by parent company WarnerMedia over the summer.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected,” the host said at the time. “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres.”

After the allegations surfaced — claims from former employees that cited sexual misconduct and harassment, racist comments made by senior producers and staffers getting fired for taking time off to attend family funerals, among other alleged actions — the show fired executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, all of whom were named in the claims.

But in a recent BuzzFeed News report, current employees at the talker said the show is losing advertisers and struggling to book big-name talent following the summer’s controversy.