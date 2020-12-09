Superman & Lois Reveals New Suit for Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Season 5 Trailer: Veronica Finds Out About Betty and Archie (!!)

The CW is giving one of the most iconic super suits in comic history a bit of a touch up before launching its latest Arrowverse installment next year.

The network has released a first look at Tyler Hoechlin as Superman & Lois‘ titular crimefighter, complete with a new-and-improved suit.

“I find that the new suit is representative of the show,” Hoechlin says. Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we’ve never seen before. I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it. It’s always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about ‘my new suit.’ because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it.”

Adds designer Laura Shannon, “We got Superman into some custom athletic inspired Super-Boots as a ‘jumping off point’ and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations. A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois.”

The new series also stars Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez (General Hospital) as Kyle Cushing, Wole Parks (The Vampire Diaries) as the Stranger, Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as Clark and Lois’ sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent, and Inde Navarrette as Kyle and Lana’s daughter Sarah.

Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on The CW. Scroll down for a full look at Superman’s new suit, then drop a comment with your thoughts.