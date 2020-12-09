Riverdale Season 5 Trailer: Veronica Finds Out About Betty and Archie (!!)

RELATED STORIES Riverdale: Archie and the Gang Head to Prom in Season 5 — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Riverdale is finally ready to return… and the truth is ready to come out.

The CW has released a trailer for Season 5 of the steamy teen drama — which you can watch above — and though it promises plenty of shocking developments, the highlight has to be Veronica learning about last season’s brief but passionate tryst between her boyfriend Archie and her BFF Betty. “Something happened between Betty and Archie,” Ronnie sobs… and based on the dress she’s wearing, it looks like she finds out the bad news on prom night. (Ouch.)

But there are a lot more jaw-dropping goodies to sort through here, too: Betty and Jughead visit Bret in prison, who tells them “something’s coming, and it’s going to hit you like a Mack truck”; the video voyeur continues to creep everyone out with new, increasingly violent tapes; Betty and Jughead undress in bed together; the gang celebrates at their senior prom (“This will be the last dance we have with our friends… Can’t miss it,” Archie says); more masked weirdos and a dead body hanging from a noose; Jughead punches someone; Archie weeps at his father Fred’s grave; someone drags a knife along the sleeping face of Jughead’s little sister Jellybean; and Betty points a gun at an unseen assailant. (Whew. We feel dizzy.)

We won’t have to wait much longer to see what happens next: After a lengthy, pandemic-related delay, Season 5 of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments below to share your (many!) thoughts.