TVLine Items: grown-ish Return Date, Ariana Grande Hits Netflix and More

grown-ish is going back to school in the new year, with the latter half of Season 3 set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on Freeform.

The upcoming episodes follow “the Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world,” per the official synopsis. “After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it’s cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do.”

* A filmed version of Ariana Grande’s Sweetener concert tour will hit Netflix on Monday, Dec. 21, the singer announced Wednesday.

* Kevin Hart (Die Hart, Dave) and Wesley Snipes (The Player, the Blade movies) will star as brothers in the Netflix limited event series True Story. In the drama, “a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built,” reads the logline.

* Freeform has given a pilot order to Single Drunk Female, starring Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Mick) and Ally Sheedy (Psych, The Breakfast Club), our sister site Deadline reports. The half-hour project follows “28-year-old irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia), who, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother (Sheedy) to sober up and avoid jail time.”

* The Young and the Restless has cast Ptosha Storey (The Oval, Empire) and Leigh-Ann Rose (Love Thy Neighbor) as Naya and Imani Benedict, two characters that will “interconnect with Amanda’s personal journey,” Soap Digest reports.

* Jessica Simpson has signed a multi-media rights deal with Amazon Studios. The pact includes a docuseries based on her memoir Open Book, as well as the development of a coming-of-age scripted series, also inspired by the memoir.

* HBO has renewed the acclaimed docu-comedy series How to With John Wilson, which finaled on Nov. 28, for a second season.

