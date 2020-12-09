Charlie Cox to Return as Daredevil, But With a Big (Screen) Twist — Report

RELATED STORIES Emmys, Ugh: Daredevil's 11-Minute, 1-Take Fight Not Eligible in Stunt Race

Perhaps only Matt Murdock saw this coming. Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as the Marvel hero Daredevil, though not in any TV series, but on the big screen.

The apparently rather reliable website Murphy’s Multiverse is reporting that Cox will appear as sightless superhero Daredevil in Spider-Man 3, which in recent days has racked up quite the (overwhelming?) roster of Marvel-ous guest stars and cameos.

Marvel’s Daredevil was cancelled after three seasons on Nov. 29, 2018 — and as our sister site Variety reported back in the day, Netflix’s deal with its four original Marvel shows had a clause that prevented the characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.”

Well, I took math (#humblebrag), and two years and some days have now passed.

In addition to bring back Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ, Spider-Man 3 — seemingly taking a cue from the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — is confirmed and or rumored to feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as other Peter Parkers, Kirsten Dunst as the big screen’s OG MJ, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, while Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his MCU role of Doctor Strange.

At the time TV’s Daredevil was cancelled, Netflix issued a statement saying, “While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel” (our emphasis added).

Do you think this thus-far-unconfirmed report will turn out to be true? Weigh in on Daredevil’s potential encore in the Comments!