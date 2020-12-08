Virgin River EP Hints at 'Fantastic' Arc for Another Couple in Future Seasons

RELATED STORIES Hoops Cancelled at Netflix

Step aside, Jack and Mel — there’s a new it couple in Virgin River.

Now available to stream in its entirety, the second season of Netflix’s woodsy drama introduces viewers to Connie’s wild-child niece Lizzie (played by Sarah Dugdale), who takes a somewhat surprising liking to Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey).

“Sarah was a real find, and the characters are great together — polar opposites,” showrunner Sue Tenney tells TVLine. “As we dive into Lizzie’s past and past relationships, it becomes very clear why someone like Ricky would be so attractive to her. And they both share a secret in Season 2 that isn’t surprising from one of them and is super surprising from the other.”

If you’ve watched the full season (because spoilers are ahead!), you know that Tenney is referring to Episode 8, during which Ricky and Lizzie confide in one another that they’re both virgins. And you know that the lovebirds decide to take their relationship to the next level in Episode 9, a decision that comes with angry consequences (or should we say Connie-sequences) in the finale.

Tenney assures us that, despite this little bump in the road, Ricky and Lizzie’s story is far from over. In fact, “Ricky has a fantastic arc in the books that I plan to explore,” Tenney teases of her plans for the character potential future seasons (Netflix has yet to order a Season 3). “We get into a little bit of it in Season 2 but we’ll definitely explore it more in [potential] further seasons.”

Are you a fan of Ricky and Lizzie’s budding romance? Non-book readers, what are your predictions for Ricky’s “fantastic” arc, should the show be renewed for additional seasons? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.