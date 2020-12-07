Mario Lopez Is Hunky Colonel Sanders in Lifetime/KFC 'Movie' — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Wendy Williams Fights (and Faints!) in First Trailer for Lifetime Biopic -- Watch

The first person to say “finger-lickin’ good” can kindly show themselves out.

Lifetime and KFC revealed on Monday that Mario Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction, which is being touted as a “Lifetime Original Mini-Movie Presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken,” but is surely just a long commercial. I mean, that’s what we want to assume. (Update: It’s indeed a 15-minute mini-movie, I am assured.)

“Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer,” reads promo copy on the KFC Facebook page, while the “movie” poster (below) features the teaser line, “We All Have Our Secrets, His Just Happens to Be… A Recipe for Seduction.”

The official synopsis on Lifetime’s website says, “As the holidays near, an heiress (played by Bosch alum Justene Alpert) contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef arrives with his secret recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravel the mother’s plans.”

The cast also includes Tessa Munro, Chad Doreck and Martin Mandela.

Lopez very recently reprised his role as A.C. Slater in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, and now… has this.

Are you admittedly curious to see how 11 secret herbs and spices figure into the Colonel’s seduction game?

