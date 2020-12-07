Black Mirror Creators Plot Death to 2020 in Netflix Event — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Feel Good Renewed for Second and Final Season at Netflix

Who better than the creators of Black Mirror to eulogize the year 2020?

Netflix announced on Monday that Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are at work on Death to 2020, a comedy event that would usher out “a year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up — but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.”

Described as “the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember,” Death to 2020 will tell “the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?” — via a documentary-style special that intercuts “some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices” with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Among the talent on tap to take part in the comedy event are Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery, among others. (As the teaser above notes, “WE’RE STILL MAKING [IT].”)

Are you ready (or even a little afraid?) to see what the Black Mirror creators make of the horrible, no good year gone by?