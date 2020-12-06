Pennyworth Season 2 Sneak Peek: A Revelation Threatens Batman's Future

RELATED STORIES Pennyworth Gets Punchy in Season 2 Trailer -- Plus, Review the Release Plan

Season 2 of Pennyworth is supposed to plant the biggest seed yet, when it comes to the origin of he who will one day become Batman. But from the looks of this exclusive sneak peek, almost-lovebirds Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane have at least one major obstacle to first overcome.

During the Epix drama’s DC FanDome panel this fall, executive producer Danny Cannon said that Season 2’s “big Easter egg” would be that “Martha gets pregnant” with the wee lad to be named Bruce. And while Martha and Thomas (played by Emma Paetz and Ben Aldridge) lock horns a bit in the clip above — she feels that the CIA isn’t doing enough to suppress Lord Harwood’s Raven Union, which is running roughshod across much of England — the mood eventually becomes… cozier.

Which of the two, though, is about to throw some seriously cold water on the warm moment? Press play above to find out.

The complete synopsis for Pennyworth Season 2 — which arrives next Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9/8c — is as follows:

A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union led by Lord Harwood threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth (played by Jack Bannon). After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst, but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon “Bazza” Bashford and Wallace “Daveboy” MacDougal, is in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America.

As previously reported, Season 2 castings include James Purefoy (The Following) as Gulliver Troy, Alfie’s aforementioned former SAS Captain, and Arrow alum Jessica de Gouw as his wife Melanie Troy; Edward Hogg (Harlots) as would-be despot Colonel Salt; Jessye Romeo (Curfew) as idealistic and defiant art student Katie Browning; and Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) in the plum role of Lucius Fox, who at this early stage is but a young scientist who suffers no fools.

