The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Dec. 6

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 22 premieres (including Shameless‘ swan song, the Stateside debut of Canada’s Nurses and the midseason return of Power Book II: Ghost), 14 finales (including I Can See Your Voice and the very final episodes of Netflix sitcoms Ashley Garcia and The Big Show Show), and myriad holiday specials (including Dolly Parton’s Holly Dolly Christmas and NBC’s Matthew Morrison-led Grinch musical).

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

8 pm MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special (MTV)

8 pm Power Book II: Ghost Season 1B premiere (Starz)

8 pm The Reagans docuseries finale (Showtime)

8:30 pm A Holly Dolly Christmas special (CBS)

9 pm Britannia Season 2 finale (Epix)

9 pm Euphoria special episode (HBO)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 finale (Bravo)

9 pm Shameless final season premiere (Showtime)

10 pm Murder on Middle Beach docuseries finale (HBO)

10 pm Your Honor limited series premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, DEC. 7

8 pm The Challenge: Double Agents – Declassified special (MTV)

10 pm Nurses (CA) Stateside premiere (NBC)

11 pm Axios Season 3 finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

3 am Mr. Iglesias Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm NCIS fall finale (CBS)

9 pm FBI fall finale (CBS)

9 pm 40 Years a Prisoner documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Transplant Season 1 finale (NBC; two episodes)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted fall finale (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

3 am Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love – Christmas special/series finale (Netflix)

3 am The Big Show Show: Christmas special/series finale (Netflix)

3 am The Surgeon’s Cut docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Trial of Christine Keeler (UK) Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

8 pm The Challenge Season 36 premiere (MTV)

8 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! special (NBC)

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 8 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Alabama Snake documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm The Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 special (The CW)

9 pm I Can See Your Voice Season 1 finale (Fox)

12 am The A Word Season 3 finale (SundanceTV)

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

3 am 12 Dates of Christmas Season 1 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)

3 am House of Ho series premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Let Them All Talk film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Summer Camp Island Season 3 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Valley of Tears Season 1 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)

3 am Veneno Season 1 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)

8 pm One Night Only: The Best of Broadway special (NBC)

8 pm Silent Night: A Song for the World special (The CW)

10 pm TIME Person of the Year special (NBC)

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

3 am Adult Material (UK) Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – The Holiday Special (Disney+)

3 am I’m Your Woman film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am The Prom film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Safety film premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Wilds series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Wolfwalkers film premiere (Apple TV+)

8 pm The Christmas Caroler Challenge Season 2 premiere (The CW)

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

8 pm The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart documentary premiere (HBO)

