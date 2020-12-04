The CW Teams With Ava DuVernay on Naomi Series, Based on DC Superhero

RELATED STORIES Coroner Finale Recap: A Fiery End to Season 2 Mystery -- Plus, Grade It!

Coroner Finale Recap: A Fiery End to Season 2 Mystery -- Plus, Grade It! Arrow Vet David Ramsey Set to Return to Arrowverse -- Including With a Mystery Role on Legends of Tomorrow

The CW is going into business with acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, to bring another DC comic book character to life.

TVLine has learned that the home of the Arrowverse is developing a script for Naomi, based on the DC character of the same name and to be executive-produced and written by ARRAY Filmworks’ DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), in association with Warner Bros TV.

Per the official logline, the series follows a teen girl’s journey from her small Northwestern town to “the heights of the multiverse.” When a supernatural event shakes Naomi’s hometown to the core, she sets out to uncover its origins — “and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.”

Naomi debuted as a comic book series in 2019 with Naomi: Season One, which was co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

Though this marks DuVernay’s first project for The CW (and the first DC superhero series not EP’d by Greg Berlanti), she has been quite prolific on the small screen in recent years, with Netflix’s acclaimed When They See Us and a slew of upcoming series — including HBO Max’s DMZ (also based on a DC comic), NBC’s Native American family drama Sovereign, and Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick biopic series.

Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes (Queen Sugar) will also produce Naomi for ARRAY.