Last Man Standing Final Season Trailer: Mike Baxter Meets Tim 'The Tool Man' Taylor in Home Improvement Crossover

Last Man Standing is staging 2021’s most unlikely crossover, as Mike Baxter comes face to face with Tim Allen‘s former alter ego, Home Improvement‘s Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor.

Fox on Friday released the trailer for Last Man‘s ninth and final season, which features the aforementioned meeting of the half-minds. The Tool Time host appears in Mike’s kitchen wearing a vintage Binford Tools t-shirt and serves up one of his signature grunts. The crossover takes place in the Jan. 7 episode, titled “Dual Time,” when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to her husband.

The new footage also makes clear that Last Man is incorporating the coronavirus pandemic into its final episodes. Mike, Vanessa, Mandy and Kyle all appear on a Zoom call with socially distanced friends and relatives (including Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve), and Mike shows off his pandemic beard during one of his signature Outdoor Man vlogs.

Read on for the official Season 9 premiere synopsis, then scroll down for additional Season 9 intel…

In ‘Time Flies,’ a series of time jumps finds Mike and Vanessa with two new grandchildren as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. Mike, accidentally/on-purpose, gets involved when Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s ‘helpfulness.’ Meanwhile at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes its last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour.

Fox confirmed Last Man Standing‘s final season in October. “I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” Allen said in a statement. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Last Man Standing Season 9 premieres on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30/7:30c, before moving to its regular day and time — Thursdays at 9:30 pm — beginning Jan. 7. Press play on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re excited for the LMS/Home Improvement crossover.