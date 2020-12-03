Wendy Williams Fights (and Faints!) in First Trailer for Lifetime Biopic — Watch

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Thanksgiving Night NFL Sidelined, On Pointe Trailer and More

After years of asking viewers how we’re doin’, the queen of daytime is finally telling us her story — and what better vessel for that message than a made-for-TV biopic?

Lifetime on Thursday released the first trailer for Wendy Williams: The Movie, a glossy retelling of the shock jock’s rise to stardom. Executive-produced by Williams, the film — which stars Ciera Payton of Tyler Perry’s The Oval in the title role — doesn’t shy away from Williams’ less-glamorous moments, including that time she passed out on live TV dressed like the Statue of Liberty.

There’s only one question: Will the film be current enough to include Williams’ memorable appearance as The Masked Singer‘s Lips? If not, we’re proactively demanding a sequel.

“Wendy has made herself the go-to source for great celebrity dish on her hit talk show, but recently the spotlight has turned towards her,” reads a release from Lifetime. “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

Wendy Williams: The Movie premiering Jan. 30